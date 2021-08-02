Vindman Calls Giuliani’s Efforts to Help Trump With Ukraine a ‘Political Errand to Serve the Interests of a Corrupt President’

Former U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman joined Ali Velshi on MSNBC Monday night to talk about his time in the Trump administration, during which he served as Director for European Affairs for the National Security Council. Vindman was a key witness in the first House impeachment inquiry into then-President Donald Trump in 2019. Trump was subsequently impeached by the House and acquitted by the Senate.

Trump removed Vindman from his post in February 2020.

Velshi asked Vindman about a passage in his new book that talks about Rudy Giuliani’s attempt to get the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden, and push the idea that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election on Biden’s behalf. Giuliani was Trump’s personal attorney at the time. His effort was designed to counter the fact that the U.S. intelligence community had concluded that it was Russia that meddled in the election, and on behalf of Trump.

“It was a political errand to serve the interests of a corrupt president,” Vindman told Velshi. “A president that was seeking to tip the scales in his favor in an upcoming election.”

Vindman said, “This is not the way our system is supposed to work, and that the very foundation of our democracy is based on free and fair elections, and the president was looking to upend that.”

Velshi asked him if he merely dismissed Trump’s and Giuliani’s claims as “rantings.”

“I did early on, but then Ambassador [to Ukraine, Marie] Yovanovitch was removed from her position,” he said, referring to Trump’s removal of her in 2019 after Giuliani encouraged him and claimed she was discouraging the Ukrainians from investigating Hunter Biden.

“And it started to interfere with the work that we were doing in the White House,” said Vindman.

He said Yavonovitch’s ouster was a “signal” to the Ukrainians.

“This is where he wanted the Ukrainians to act. He wanted them involved in this investigation.”

Vindman was on the infamous phone call during which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to “do us a favor” and to open an investigation into the Bidens. The request came against the backdrop of pending U.S. aid to the country.

Watch above via MSNBC

