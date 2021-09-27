In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan, liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is directing his vitriol not at President Joe Biden (whom he has praised for the move) but rather at the politicians who sent American troops in the first place.

Appearing with Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC Sunday, Moore unleashed on former President George W. Bush, former Vice President Dick Cheney, and others for engaging the U.S. in a conflict it would remain mired in for two decades. Recalling his speech at the 2002 Oscars railing against the prospect of war in Iraq — a speech which, at the time, was much-maligned — the documentarian noted that he and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) were lone voices in the wilderness back then.

“It was very hard though, at that time, for myself and for Barbara Lee — the only member of Congress to vote against the invasion of Afghanistan,” Moore said. “We were pilloried. We were told we were done. That would be the end of us. You’d never hear from us again.”

Moore, though, now feels vindication. When Hasan noted that there have been “no consequences” for anyone who ordered the invasion, the Fahrenheit 9/11 director argued that “there should be” — and unleashed a fiery rant on Bush, Cheney, and their cronies.

“These are war criminals!” Moore said. “We were not attacked by the nation of Iraq. We lost lives. They lost lives for no reason. It was wrong. They knew it was wrong! They threw all this money at all the companies like Halliburton that Cheney used to be CEO of. All of this, President Eisenhower warned us, that people like them will take us right down into the gutter by spending all of this money on so-called defense when we don’t even take care of our own people!”

