Washington Post’s Rachael Bade: Privately ‘A Lot of Democrats’ Said Pelosi Impeachment Gambit Was ‘Failed Strategy’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been holding onto the articles of impeachment, but this week is expected to send them to the Senate.

And while Pelosi defended the gambit on ABC’s This Week today — calling out Mitch McConnell for not planning a fair trial — George Stephanopoulos noted how there’s been “a lot of skepticism on Capitol Hill.”

Washington Post congressional reporter Rachael Bade said, “She was clearly putting a positive spin on what a lot of Democrats have privately said was a failed strategy.”

She noted how Pelosi and Chuck Schumer were pushing for witnesses and wanted a resolution on the proceedings and “got neither of those.”

“I know her team has sort of said, look, she was able to hold out, there was a bunch of new revelations that happened over the holiday break. Bolton came out and said he’s willing to testify,” Bade said. “Those things probably would have happen regardless of whether she was holding them. And, in fact, there might have even been more news focused on those things if everybody wasn’t asking what is Nancy Pelosi doing for the articles.”

