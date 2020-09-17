Watch CNN’s Snarky Comparison of Trump and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s ‘Medical Qualifications’

CNN showed a snarky comparison of President Donald Trump and CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield’s “medical qualifications” following the president’s claim that Redfield was “confused” about the coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Redfield told members of the Senate that face masks are “more guaranteed to protect” the public than a coronavirus vaccine, and just hours later, Trump contradicted him by claiming he was “mistaken” and “confused,” adding, “It’s just incorrect information.”

During Thursday morning’s edition of New Day, Alisyn Camerota and John Berman faulted the president for throwing the medical expert under the bus, later showing a graphic comparing their “medical qualifications.”

“Just as an academic exercise here, let’s compare the scientific credentials of the two men in question,” Berman said after updating viewers.

The CNN anchor then listed each of their qualifications: “Dr. Redfield has a medical degree from Georgetown. He’s a professor at the University Maryland School of Medicine. He was on George W. Bush’s advisory council on HIV AIDs. He served in the Army Medical Corps for 20 years and has been CDC Director since 2018. As for Donald Trump, his uncle taught at M.I.T … Also, Trump is known to lie every now and then.”

Camerota then noted that the CDC has since tried to walk back on Redfield’s comments, speculating that the move was meant to avoid embarrassing the president.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]