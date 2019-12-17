Jordan Klepper is back on the Daily Show and on Monday night the show aired his piece talking to Trump supporters outside a rally — and asking them if they’ve read the transcript.

President Donald Trump has touted the transcript of his “perfect” call with the president of Ukraine, said he did nothing wrong, and encouraged everyone to read it under the assumption it clears him on impeachment.

Klepper spoke with a number of Trump supporters about impeachment — which some of them denounced as “bullshit” — and asked them if they read the transcript.

And a number of them said they haven’t, including one Trump supporter who said it’s important that everyone reads it.

You can watch above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]