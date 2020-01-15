Fox & Friends edited responses from President Donald Trump into a montage of clips from the Democratic presidential candidate debate, Wednesday.

Fox & Friends has long been considered Trump’s favorite cable news show, in large part because the highly rated opinion-based morning show consistently presents the Trump administration in the most favorable light.

After a clip of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saying, “We have a president who is lying again, and could drag us into a war that is even worse than the war in Iraq,” Fox News cut in a clip of President Trump claiming, “Bernie and the radical left cannot protect your family and they cannot protect our country. Nor do they want to, I think.”

Following another clip of former Vice President Joe Biden declaring, “We have lost our standing in the region, we have lost the support of our allies,” Fox & Friends played a video of the president proclaiming, “America is winning again, America is respected again.”

Fox & Friends also did the same for clips of Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Tom Steyer— ending a clip of Buttigieg saying, “I am ready to take on this president on the economy,” with a clip of President Trump boasting, “Our economy is booming, wages are rising, poverty is plummeting.”

Watch above via Fox News.

