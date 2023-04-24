WATCH: Fox News and CNN Both Still Aired Promos For Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon After Their Shocking Departures

The cable news industry was rocked Monday morning by the abrupt departures of two of its most popular and most controversial on-air personalities: Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. Both stars left their networks with such haste that promos for their programs continued to air.

Fox News sent out a brief statement at 11:30 saying, “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21,” the statement added, underscoring the speed with which Carlson’s exit came together. The Washington Post reported on Monday “Carlson gave no indication he was leaving in his last nightly appearance Friday, and the network was still running promos for his show Monday morning.” In fact, Carlson signed off on Friday saying he would see his audience on Monday.

Lemon announced his own termination on Twitter on Monday and took a few swipes at CNN. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play,” Lemon seethed. CNN hit back at Lemon calling his statement inaccurate.

As of Monday afternoon, CNN however was still airing promos with his image in them for CNN This Morning – the show Lemon was fired from.

