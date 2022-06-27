WATCH: Full House Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to the Ground by LAPD During Pro-Choice Protest

Officers for the Los Angeles Police Department were caught on camera pushing Full House actress Jodie Sweetin to the ground while she was protesting against the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe V. Wade.

Footage from the incident shows Sweetin with a megaphone on Saturday as she protested the rollback of federal protections for abortion rights from an LA highway embankment. Michael Ade, the photographer who took the footage, wrote on Instagram that Sweetin “was trying to lead a group of peaceful protestors away from the freeway” when officers converged on her.

Ade’s video shows several cops pushing Sweetin off the dirt hill and causing her to fall onto the concrete pavement. Sweetin’s fellow marchers moved in to help her back up while yelling at the cops, one protester shouting “What the f*ck is wrong with you guys?”

Sweetin was shown standing up in the video where she put her hat back on and joined chants of “No justice, no peace” toward the cops. The actress’ team told the media Sweetin was alright, and they included a statement from her saying “I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court.”

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free,” Sweetin continued. She also commented on a copy of the video being passed around Instagram, saying “Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right. #WeKeepUsSafe”

The incident comes amid days of protest and uproar after the Supreme Court announced its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The LAPD put out a statement on the Sweetin incident, saying the department “is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway. The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

