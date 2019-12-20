Fox News personality Janice Dean rubbed a hairy depiction of President Donald Trump’s golden main on Pete Hegseth’s Christmas sweater during a holiday-themed segment.

The “Make Christmas Great Again” sweater featured a 3D Donald Trump hairpiece, which Dean rubbed for several seconds.

Minutes later, the Fox & Friends cast showed off their custom Christmas sweaters, which included a Fox & Friends themed sweater, a “Banned from Twitter” sweater, and a “Make Your Own Sunshine” sweater, in what appeared to be a sponsored segment to advertise a Christmas clothing company.

The show prompted a confused response from viewers — including a Media Matters researcher who questioned why Hegseth, who is not banned from Twitter, wore a custom “Banned from Twitter” sweater.

Pete Hegseth, who is not banned from Twitter, reveals a “Banned From Twitter” Christmas sweater then puts it away because “I’m not supposed to do that.” pic.twitter.com/JHr8XBlnKS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 20, 2019

Watch above via Fox News.

