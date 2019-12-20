Watch Janice Dean Rub Trump’s Hair on Pete Hegseth’s Haunting ‘Make Christmas Great Again’ Sweater
Fox News personality Janice Dean rubbed a hairy depiction of President Donald Trump’s golden main on Pete Hegseth’s Christmas sweater during a holiday-themed segment.
The “Make Christmas Great Again” sweater featured a 3D Donald Trump hairpiece, which Dean rubbed for several seconds.
Minutes later, the Fox & Friends cast showed off their custom Christmas sweaters, which included a Fox & Friends themed sweater, a “Banned from Twitter” sweater, and a “Make Your Own Sunshine” sweater, in what appeared to be a sponsored segment to advertise a Christmas clothing company.
Am I overdressed? #NationalUglyChristmasSweaterDay 🎄🎅🏻🎁 pic.twitter.com/wTQZkcGhBa
— Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 20, 2019
The show prompted a confused response from viewers — including a Media Matters researcher who questioned why Hegseth, who is not banned from Twitter, wore a custom “Banned from Twitter” sweater.
Pete Hegseth, who is not banned from Twitter, reveals a “Banned From Twitter” Christmas sweater then puts it away because “I’m not supposed to do that.” pic.twitter.com/JHr8XBlnKS
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 20, 2019
Watch above via Fox News.
