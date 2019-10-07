President Donald Trump is set to sign two trade agreements with Japan at the White House Monday.

Trump will be signing the U.S. Japan Trade Agreement & U.S. Japan Digital Trade Agreement around 3:30pm, in an event that will be open to the press.

The trade agreements will restore some benefits to American farmers by lowering tariffs on agriculture. The benefits of an earlier deal were lost when Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership during his first week in office.

Trump will likely face questions amid a day that saw near-universal criticism for announcing he would pull troops out of northern Syria and essentially abandon Kurdish allies in the region. He may also face questions about the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Watch above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com