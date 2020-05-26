White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a press briefing today to address the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to deal with the coronavirus. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

There is a possibility that McEnany will be asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to move the 2020 Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if it cannot be held at its full venue capacity. Despite concerns from health officials that large gatherings could lead to new Covid-19 outbreaks, Trump called out Roy Cooper (D-NC) on Twitter and said the convention should be moved out of state if the governor cannot provide an “immediate answer” on whether the Republican Party will be allowed to “fully occupy” the event space.

It is also likely McEnany will be asked about social distancing infractions throughout Memorial Day weekend, the president’s conduct throughout the festivities, and the president’s evidence-free claim that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough murdered an intern.

Watch above, via The White House.

