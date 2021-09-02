WATCH: Louisiana Man Tells CNN He Bribed Repair Crews To Fix Downed Power Poles at His House With Homemade Jambalaya

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And for at least one Louisiana man, desperate times after Hurricane Ida called for a jambalaya-based bribe.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, causing catastrophic flooding and leaving large portions of the state without power. More than 900,000 customers across Louisiana were without power as of Thursday, temperatures were soaring, and two-thirds of the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge were out of gas, reported CNN host John Berman.

CNN correspondent Brian Todd was in Kenner, La., just outside of New Orleans, reporting on the hurricane’s aftermath.

“It’s a slow grind of progress and a dangerous one,” Todd told Berman, as he pointed out downed power lines and broken, leaning poles along the streets and sidewalks. Drivers and pedestrians had to navigate around debris and potentially live power lines all over southeastern Louisiana, he added.

Todd then introduced an interview he had with a memorable local New Orleans man named Larry Jackson.

As Jackson explained, he had flagged down some of the repair trucks in his neighborhood to implore them to work on the downed power pole by his house — and offered a home-cooked meal in exchange.

“OK look, guys, I’ll fry you some fish, and make you some jambalaya, to get my pole straight,” Jackson said he told the repairmen.

“So the reason they’re here, is because you flagged a pickup truck, and got them here?” asked Todd.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Jackson replied.

“What did you say to them, when you first saw them?”

“Fix my pole, I’ll get you some lunch,” Jackson replied with a grin.

“We cannot really confirm that his offer of lunch was the reason the power crew came to his street,” Todd told Berman. “They were probably sweeping that neighborhood anyway, but it gives you an indication of just how desperate people are for power and that they are taking measures into their own hands.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

