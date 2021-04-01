A production snafu during an interview on Newsmax Thursday night likely left viewers of the conservative network speechless.

At the end of host Chris Salcedo’s show, he brought on fellow Newsmax host Sean Spicer to discuss First Lady Jill Biden absolutely butchering the Spanish phrase “Si, se puede” (watch that here.)

Unfortunately, Spicer was on mute. Typically, the segment where one host could not be heard would get called off immediately. But Salcedo could apparently hear Spicer, so the interview continued, hilariously, for more than a minute.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

