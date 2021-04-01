Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who received some mockery for a recent claim that he owns an AR-15 to protect himself against gangs that could emerge in the wake of a natural disaster, posted a video of himself at a shooting range on Thursday.

Graham posted the video of himself firing off a few rounds at an indoor range at the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville, South Carolina. The shooting range visit came as part of Graham’s bid to express his support for the Second Amendment, according to local news.

“In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime, because the crooks are going to get a gun!” Graham wrote in a tweet accompanying the video. “Today at @PalmettoArmory I fired one of the weapons they are trying to ban. #2A”

In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime, because the crooks are going to get a gun! Today at @PalmettoArmory I fired one of the weapons they are trying to ban. #2A pic.twitter.com/XI985BZ96F — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) April 1, 2021

In the last week, Graham has repeatedly spoken out — on Fox News and elsewhere — in opposition to calls from Democrats to ban assault weapons in the wake of several mass shootings.

“I own an AR-15,” Graham told Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “If there’s a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can’t protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to because I can defend myself.”

