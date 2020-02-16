President Donald Trump is in Florida today for the Daytona 500, serving in the role of grand marshal for today’s big race.

The president stood with First Lady Melania Trump as he said, “Daytona International Speedway, we love our country, and it’s truly an honor to be with all of you at the great American race. Gentlemen, start your engines!”

Minutes later, the presidential limo (“The Beast”) took a lap around the Speedway.

You can watch clips above, via Fox.

