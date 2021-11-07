WATCH: Rick Scott Squirms Under Pointed Grilling from Chuck Todd Over Trump’s Election Lies

NBC’s Chuck Todd interrogated Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) over Donald Trump’s continued attempts to sow doubt over the legitimacy of America’s elections.

Scott spoke to Todd on Sunday for Meet The Press, and mockingly expressed hope that “Democrats continue to be obsessed with Donald Trump” in light of Terry McAuliffe’s (D) failed attempt to make the Virginia gubernatorial election a referendum on the former president. As Scott critiqued the infrastructure bill that just passed through the House of Representatives, Todd brought up a recent NBC poll which found that only 22 percent of Republicans believe President Joe Biden was elected legitimately.

“Why is that?” Todd asked.

Scott answered that “Joe Biden is the president” and “we went through the constitutional process that, you know, he was elected.” He diverted from the core question though, so Todd quickly circled back by asking “Why do four in five Republicans not believe” Biden’s election was legitimate.

“Well, I think you’d have to ask them,” Scott said. “But I think Joe Biden was elected president. But you know, what we’ve got to do right now, we’ve got to figure out how do we start helping these families. Because I can tell you what, in D.C. that’s not happening.”

“Senator, I think we both know the reason why that is,” Todd interjected. He then pulled up a graphic with a statement depicting Trump’s laughable attempt rewrite history.

“The insurrection took place on November 3, Election Day,” the former president said in his statement. “January 6 was the Protest!”

“Is there any part of that statement that you agree with?” Todd asked. Scott didn’t seem to appreciate “all these questions about why people think the way they do,” and reiterated his argument that Democrats are obsessed with Trump.

“But you don’t think it’s a mistake to denounce what the former president is saying as a lie?” Todd asked “You won three elections by less of a raw vote than the state of Pennsylvania, where you voted to object. Every one of your Democrat opponents conceded. Why hasn’t former President Trump conceded?”

“I think you’d have to ask President Trump,” Scott answered. The two continued to lock horns over partisan disputes on America’s election results, with Todd noting that Trump sowed doubt over Virginia’s elections before taking credit for Glenn Youngkin’s (R) victory in the state.

“You’re not at all concerned that former President Trump is helping to create a false narrative that there’s something wrong with our elections?” Todd asked.

Watch Scott’s response above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com