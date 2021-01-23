WATCH: Russian Cops Violently Drag Navalny Lawyer Away During Live News Report, Amid Massive Protests

Leader of Russian opposition to Vladimir Putin and outspoken Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, who was poisoned in a failed assassination attempt, was dramatically taken into custody immediately upon his return to Moscow a week ago.

On Saturday, in even more dramatic footage, Navalny’s attorney Lyubov Sobol was seized and dragged off by riot cops in the midst of massive protests.

Sobol was in the middle of being interviewed when riot police forced their way through the crowd, violently shoving the reporter aside, then grabbed Sobol and dragged her away as she let out a shout of distress.

Video of the moment when Navalny ally/lawyer Lyubov Sobol is grabbed by riot cops while speaking in Moscow. (Video by @tvrain) pic.twitter.com/dCY0nlLzgi — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) January 23, 2021

Over 2,100 protesters have been arrested in demonstrations demanding the release of Navalny. Video and photos of the protests and arrests have circulated on social media, despite the Kremlin.

(Translations by Google)

“Lyubov Sobol was detained”

“A column of people in purple scarves and hats is walking towards Pushkin Square, the police let them through”

В сторону Пушкинской площади идет колонна людей в фиолетовых шарфах и шапках, их пропускает полиция Видео: Дождь pic.twitter.com/gWhc9J9ey2 — Дождь (@tvrain) January 23, 2021

“People have ceased to be afraid, do not give their own. And the cops vydno that morally drooped. Putin is a thief!!!! Freedom for the Beginner !!”

Люди перестали бояться, не отдают своих. И менты выдно, что морально сильно поникли. Путин вор!!!! Свободу Начальному!! pic.twitter.com/kDwRXUlPqL — Сибиряк (@SiberianMan) January 23, 2021

Hundreds of videos like this coming out of Russia today. Putin has spent 20 years building up the security forces and looting the country while Russia stagnates. They come out to support Navalny and their own future. https://t.co/kvuRjHQutq — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 23, 2021

The Russian people are furious at the corruption Navalny exposes. But as long as the West is happy to do business with Putin and his mafia, they can turn the country into a prison while still enjoying the rich life. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) January 23, 2021

A very big crowd in St Petersburg protesting for Navalny today.#Russia pic.twitter.com/bZ9DTeraO5 — Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) January 23, 2021

Tens of thousands of people have joined protests across Russia, demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny who was jailed last week after he returned to the country for the first time since recovering from a poisoning with a nerve agent. https://t.co/fpPSEQYs2X pic.twitter.com/YVyT7b7DT7 — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2021

Riot police clash with supporters of detained Russian opposition leader #AlexeiVavalny during demonstrations in Moscow, Russia 📷: Oleg Nikishin #RussiaProtests pic.twitter.com/6ltF7I8DaT — Getty Images News (@GettyImagesNews) January 23, 2021

Russian anti-corruption protesters break through a police line in St. Petersburg (23/01/2021) #russia #RussiaProtests pic.twitter.com/6sloxJxcAm — Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel) January 23, 2021

More than 1,500 people were detained in nationwide protests in Russia as tens of thousands of people took the streets in support of Kremlin-critic Alexey Navalny pic.twitter.com/tAYpTUlPvp — TRT World (@trtworld) January 23, 2021

Crazy scenes on Strastnoy Boulevard next to Pushkinskaya. 209/https://t.co/Q3TTofpV95 pic.twitter.com/hrLJNrs1z8 — Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 23, 2021

There are many hundreds of other examples as the unrest continues late into the night in Moscow and even at Russia embassies abroad.

