WATCH: Tom Brady and James Corden Mangle Hamilton Opening Number and Get Into Some Golfing Antics

They should have thrown away their shot. Fans of Hamilton will be unlikely to cheer a new rendition of the popular musical’s opening number, as mangled by The Late Late Show host James Corden and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Corden took his carpool karaoke to the golf course, joining Brady for warm-up exercises (including a shout-out to Ariana Grande), a little meditation (with a shout-out to Rob Gronkowski), some wildly unskilled golf (by Corden), flagrant cheating (again by Corden), and rampant heckling (by both).

To the shock of literally no one, the ridiculously-athletic-for-a-dude-in-his-forties Brady is also pretty good with a golf club, easily overcoming some of Corden’s mini-golf inspired antics. Brady even gave Corden some football tips.

“Hey, rabbit! Meet the GOAT,” Corden called to some local wildlife that wandered onto the course, referring to Brady’s seven Super Bowl title-NFL career.

Shortly after scoring that seventh ring, Brady announced that he was not retiring and would return to the Bucs in the quest for an eighth. Corden asked him about what else he wanted to accomplish, and Brady responded that he still felt like he had things to prove to himself.

But he might be willing to trade stardom on the gridiron for the bright lights of Broadway, joking that he’d “retire tomorrow” if he and Corden could join the cast. “Talk to me about your love of the musical Hamilton,” said Corden.

“Doesn’t everybody love it?” cooed Brady, who said he’s seen the show live three times and frequently listens to the music in his car. “It’s so good.”

Then the duo launched into “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening number that tells the story of the founding father’s early life and sets up the coming conflicts. Here’s how the original cast sounded performing it.

Brady and Corden’s was… well… “A” for enthusiasm, guys.

If they let me and @JKCorden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow. *May need a teleprompter at times. pic.twitter.com/AgNZMU7l3R — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

Watch the video above, via CBS (the Hamilton part begins at the 10 minute mark).

