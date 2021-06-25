Fox News’ Special Report Leads the 6 P.M. Pack in Thursday Ratings Race

Fox News’ flagship evening news show, Special Report with Bret Baier, was a big winner in the 6 p.m. timeslot Thursday night, according to Nielsen data. Featuring guest host Mike Emanuel’s interview with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Special Report had 1.9 million total viewers, and 293,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. By comparison, MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber was second, with 1.28 million total viewers, and 158,000 in the demo. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on CNN was third in total viewers, with 915,000, and second in the demo for the hour, with 197,000. All told, Special Report was the sixth most-watched cable news show in total viewers and seventh in the demo for the day.

There were no surprises among the top five most-watched shows Thursday, with Tucker Carlson Tonight in first with 2.89 million total viewers, and 444,000 in the demo. Hannity was second, with 2.84 million total viewers and 408,000 in the demo. The Five was third, with 2.65 million total viewers and 377,000 in the demo. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.52 million, and fifth in the demo, with 345,000. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.22 million, and fourth in the demo, with 364,000.

Fox News won in total day, averaging 1.59 million total viewers and 250,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.14 million, and third in the demo, with 152,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 800,000, and second in the demo, with 190,000.

In prime time, Fox was also first with 2.65 million total viewers, and way ahead of the competition with 406,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.87 million, and barely edged out CNN in the demo, with 255,000. CNN was third, with 1.04 million total viewers, and 253,000 in the demo.

Fox and Friends won the early morning again, with 1.11 million total viewers, and 203,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s Morning Joe was second in total viewers, with 920,000, and third in the demo, with 117,000. CNN’s New Day was third in total viewers, with 507,000, and just beat out MSNBC in the demo, with 119,000.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com