WATCH: Trump Supporters at CPAC Are Still Furious With Fox News

Trump supporters who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last weekend in Orlando are not quite ready to forgive Fox News for its coverage of the 2020 election. While many said they still check in with prime time hosts like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, some vowed to never watch the network again.

“What Fox did in the election, a lot of us feel that they betrayed us as well. A lot of [Trump supporters] just abandoned Fox completely,” Captain JP of Boaters for Trump told Mediaite.

“I love Tucker, I love Hannity,” said Trump supporter Michael Szefc. “Watters is great. There’s a lot of great people on Fox.”

“I want to forgive them. I want them to right the wrong, and stop trashing Trump and get behind America First,” he added.

“I’ve stopped watching all news since the election, because it’s depressing and makes me angry,” said Trump supporter Toni Ringlein.

