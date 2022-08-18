WATCH: Tucker Carlson Brutally Mocks Mike Pence as Trump’s ‘Concubine’

Tucker Carlson was unsparing in his criticism of Mike Pence Wednesday night, allowing that the former Vice President is a “nice guy,” but he also “spent four years getting bossed around by Donald Trump like a concubine.”

The Fox News host openly mocked Pence for being in New Hampshire, where the former Vice President made some news in defending the FBI from Republican attacks following an apparent retrieval of classified documents from former President Trump’s Palm Beach mansion Mar-a-Lago.

Carlson appeared on The Ingraham Angle to promote some streaming show about dead cows when Laura Ingraham asked the top-rated cable news host to opine Pence’s recent appearance in the Granite State.

“What is Mike Pence doing in New Hampshire?” Carlson asked incredulously. “I mean, if Mike Pence doesn’t have a summer house in New Hampshire, then he’s delusional.”

“I mean, Mike Pence is a very nice guy, seems like a nice guy, but he spent four years getting bossed around by Donald Trump like a concubine, as he was bossed around by his donors when he was governor of Indiana,” Carlson continued. “He’s not in a position to lead anything.”

“I think he probably has useful years left in him, and I think he is probably something to add, perhaps probably grandchildren, too,” Carlson continued. “But the idea that he’s going to run for president is, like, delusional, and it’s clearly only benefiting his consultants. And he should fire anyone telling him to go to New Hampshire and run for president, give dumb speeches about the FBI when he has no idea what he’s talking about.”

“So, yes, super embarrassing,” he concluded before he used his very influential voice in the Republican party to note that he did not want to “beat up” on Mike Pence.

Too late.

Watch above via Fox News.

