CNN is reporting on internal concerns from the CDC that they are being sidelined and that the response to the pandemic has been largely guided by politics.

The president was apparently “intensely critical” of the CDC during his lunch with Republican senators today, as Wolf Blitzer put it.

CNN senior investigative correspondent Drew Griffin said there’s “frustration” and “worry” at the CDC that the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic “is being guided by politics and not the science and the data that’s needed to overcome it.”

Griffin reported:

“Multiple sources inside the Centers for Disease Control tell CNN they are convinced politics, not science, is the driving force behind the white house response to Covid-19 and those decisions have made the effects of the pandemic in the United States worse… CNN spoke to six current CDC staff members and many of them say the White House has stifled the CDC in its coronavirus response, and at times limited its ability to provide health information to the public.”

One of CNN’s sources said that “we are working under a black cloud of an administration that doesn’t have our backs,” while another said, “We’ve been muzzled.”

A recent AP report highlighted concerns that the CDC is being sidelined in the pandemic response, something Fox News’ Chris Wallace noted in talking with a former head of the agency this week.

