‘What Is Wrong With Her?’ Morning Joe Shouts Down Sidney Powell’s ‘Grotesque’ Harrison Deal Conspiracy Theory

Morning Joe ripped into former Donald Trump “Kraken” lawyer Sidney Powell for her conspiratorial claim that Democrats murdered someone to cover up voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Powell, one of the foremost proponents of unsubstantiated election conspiracy theories, gave an interview to a right-wing outlet recently where she spoke about Harrison Deal, an ex-campaign staffer to former Georgia Senator Kelly Leoffler. Deal was killed last year after he was caught in a multi-vehicle car crash, but Powell claimed without evidence that Democrats actually had him “blown up” amid their alleged schemes to defraud the state’s election results.

Powell’s comments came up as Morning Joe discussed the revelations that the Trump 2020 Campaign knew all along that the voting machine claims she and others put out was bogus. Joe Scarborough said Powell’s comments about Deal were “in the Seth Rich category of using the death of a young volunteer for grotesque political purposes.”

The show proceeded to air Powell’s comments, but the video was drowned out towards the end by condemnations from the panel.

“What is wrong with her?” Scarborough asked. He emphasized once more that Powell is putting Deal’s family through the same torment Rich’s family experienced for years because of conspiracy theorists.

“It’s just grotesque,” Scarborough exclaimed.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump and his allies repeatedly pushed voter fraud claims to delegitimize Georgia’s general election results, all while the ex-president demanded state officials help him overturn his defeat. The state’s election results were repeatedly put under review and they came back each time certifying a Joe Biden victory in the peach state.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

