‘What is Wrong With You!?’ Morning Joe Hosts Blast Trump Fans Continuing to Support ‘Freaks’

Morning Joe hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough tore into supporters of former President Donald Trump following his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, where he delivered a speech littered with false information and described America as a nation in decline.

The MSNBC hosts took issue with this description, and directed their focus on the former president’s devoted followers.

“This is the sickness we have to deal with, Katty Kay, in America,” Scarborough said, after citing promising data under President Joe Biden’s administration to reject Trump’s claim. “That when somebody’s political party is not running the White House, suddenly that segment of America says that the United States of America is ‘declining.’ When their party is in the White House, suddenly everything is wonderful.”

“I think America is great,” Scarborough continued. “People hear it all the time. They get tired of me talking about how we still are exceptional … despite the problems in Washington D.C. But Donald Trump continues to feed upon this pathology, and here he goes again talking about America in decline. All because he wasn’t able to pull off his fascist coup.”

Scarborough pointed to the “American carnage” Trump spoke of during his inauguration in 2017, saying that after two terms of “Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama,” crime and illegal incursions across the southern border were at 50-year lows.

“He just made all of this up,” Scarborough said.

Brzezinski called attention to Trump supporters who disregard facts, saying “they will stay with [Trump] until the cult is going wherever it is going to go.”

“What is wrong with you?” she asked. “Because you are choosing to stand with lunatics, freaks, insurrectionists, and people who stand on the side of rapists.”

“We’re not talking about Republican versus Democratic policymakers,” Brzezinski said. “We’re talking about facts. And these people won’t face them. There is something wrong with them.”

“I mean, what’s wrong, what’s wrong is their loyalty runs to a failed reality TV show host in a way that is stronger than their loyalty to the United States of America,” Scarborough said.

“This is a cult,” Scarborough added. “We’ve heard Republicans say it is a cult.”

“Super sick,” Brzezinski said.

