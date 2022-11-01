Whoopi Goldberg Blames Fox News for Political Violence in Aftermath of Attack on Paul Pelosi: ‘Some of This is On Your Hands’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg blamed Fox News for inciting political violence in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“Fox News, some of this is on your hands. Some of this is on your hands. You like to call people out,” she said as the show was going to commercial break. “Well, I’m calling you all out. Stop with the ‘that side is not good.’ Because this is what it puts out there. It tells people that you think it’s okay to do this. Stop doing it.”

Paul Pelosi remains in the ICU after he was, according to police, assaulted with a hammer by a home invader, 42-year-old David DePape. Officials said DePape confessed he was seeking Nancy Pelosi herself because she was the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.

DePape entered forcefully through the back of Pelosi’s San Francisco home. He reportedly shouted, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” CNN, citing “two sources who have been briefed on the incident,” reported on Sunday evening that DePape “had with him a bag that contained multiple zip ties, among other things.”

Fox News has faced some criticism from Democrats over its programming in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi. In an interview with CBS News that aired on Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted Fox anchor Jesse Watters for “aiding and abetting” the attack. Watters fired back on Monday, calling Newsom “not very smart” and accusing him of aiding and abetting the assault.

DePape was hit with federal charges on Monday including assaulting an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official. The former carries a maximum prison sentence of 30 years while the latter carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars, according to the Department of Justice. The affidavit confirmed CNN’s reporting about DePape having zip ties and other items as part of his attempt to kidnap the Speaker.

Watch above via ABC.

