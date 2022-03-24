Whoopi Goldberg Blasts GOP Concern Over Judge Jackson’s Child Porn Sentencing: ‘Why Didn’t They Condemn Matt Gaetz?’

Whoopi Goldberg called out Republican senators for their repeated questioning of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s past child pornography cases.

Goldberg specifically hit at Republican senators for now acting “so concerned about pedophilia and sex crimes” when they failed to condemn conservatives and Republicans facing allegations for those exact crimes.

“Why didn’t they want to hear the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh?” Goldberg asked. “Why weren’t they interested in that? Why — why didn’t they condemn Matt Gaetz, who is being investigated for allegedly sex trafficking. Allegedly. I just want to make sure y’all heard me say allegedly.”

The host then pointed to the allegations against Roy Moore, adding, “I always bring him up, and they didn’t say boo.”

The View hosts then turned their attention to the Democrats, denouncing them for failing to call out the GOP’s hypocrisy throughout Jackson’s confirmation hearings.

“I think, you know, Democrats always seem to fall back on decency, you know, the old Michelle Obama, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ I think when they go low, we need to go to the Earth’s crust,” Sunny Hostin said. “We need to get small like an ant and I think we need to use the facts to our advantage.”

Hostin then pointed to the facts surrounding Jackson’s sentencing of Wesley Hawkins, who was sentenced to three months behind bars for distributing and possessing child pornography.

“The facts of that case are very distinct because he was an 18-year-old, he was a teen, and he is gay, and he comes from a family — a religious family who abhors homosexuality,” she said. “He went online to look at gay porn, and yes, some of the images were of children his age and younger. Those are the facts. This is not someone that participated in creating pornographic images.”

Hostin went on to fault Republican senators for using the case to try and “smear her record” by hoping that viewers of the hearing would not look up the actual facts.

“The other thing about that, that was very disconcerting to me is that she was treated differently because she’s a Black woman,” she added. “And I stand by that. I don’t want anyone to ‘All Lives Matter’ that issue.”

Watch above, via ABC.

