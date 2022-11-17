‘Why Roll This Out Today?’ Bret Baier Presses GOP Rep. on Promise to Investigate Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) appeared on Thursday’s Special Report on Fox News, where anchor Bret Baier questioned him about his plans to investigate Hunter Biden.

As the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Comer stands to become the committee’s chair in the next Congress after Republicans retook the House. Comer has made no secret of his intention to investigate the business dealings of President Joe Biden’s son.

When asked last week to name his top three oversight priorities, Comer listed Hunter Biden first.

Comer formally introduced his plan on Thursday at the Capitol.

“What we proved today was, first of all, Joe Biden lied to the American people when he said he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings,” Comer told Baier hours later. “We learned today that one of their business propositions was to try to get China’s foot in the door on American natural gas industry. I think the American people need to know that. Has that compromised this administration?”

Baier asked Comer why he’s announcing this investigation now, nearly two months before Republicans will officially take control of the House.

“Why roll this out today?” he queried. “For the people who look at this and say, ‘What did you take from the midterm elections?’ Republicans talked about focusing on the economy and inflation. Why roll this out today as the first kind of foot forward?”

“Well, we have the Commitment to America,” Comer replied. “It had four different tenets. One tenet holding this administration accountable. The Oversight Committee is 8% of the Republican conference. So, we’re focused on identifying waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.”

The congressman said the other 92% of House Republicans will focus on issues such as inflation, immigration, and energy policy.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” he added.

Watch above via Fox News.

