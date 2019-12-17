CNN’s Wolf Blitzer confronted former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe tonight on a stunning excoriation of the FBI from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court following the release of the DOJ IG report last week.

Inspector general Michael Horowitz found a number of serious FBI errors in the Carter Page FISA application process and today the FISA court issued a rare public order telling the bureau to “propose changes in how investigators seek permission for some national security surveillance.”

After Blitzer read part of the blistering statement, McCabe said, “Everyone in the FBI and anyone who reads that report is shocked and horrified by what they’ve seen in the recitation of the 17 errors.”

“Jim Comey says it was sloppiness,” Blitzer said. “But this wasn’t just sloppiness. These were brutal mistakes, deliberate errors, concealments involving surveillance activities of an American citizen.”

McCabe again acknowledged they were “very serious mistakes,” but added, “I will say, though, that the IG pointed out in his report that he found no evidence that those misrepresentations were intentional. Nevertheless, they are unbelievably serious and something that has very obviously gotten the court’s attention as you would expect.”

Blitzer noted the FBI’s response to the FISA court before remarking, “If such blunders, if such mistakes can be made, deliberate mistakes in such a high-profile case you’ve got to wonder what’s going on with lesser high-profile cases involving U.S. citizens.”

He asked McCabe, “What’s the biggest mistake you made?”

McCabe responded saying that “the process that was in place essentially left so much responsibility on the lowest level of FBI agents and supervisors involved in a process that once those mistakes are baked in they become very, very hard for the many many layers of oversight to uncover.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

