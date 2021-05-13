‘Wrong!’ Former Trump Adviser Steve Cortes Slams Kevin McCarthy For Claiming 2020 Election is Over

A man who served as an adviser to former President Donald Trump undoubtedly spoke for many in MAGA world Wednesday night when he torched House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for saying no one is “questioning the legitimacy” of the 2020 election.

In a scathing, off-the-wall monologue on Newsmax, former Trump adviser Steve Cortes took on McCarthy — as well as the broader notion that the election results should not be questioned.

“There are unresolved problems with that vote,” Cortes said. “Serious ones. Violations that occurred right in front of our faces.”

Cortes went on to trot out an unsourced conspiracy theory about the Georgia vote in 2020 — an election about which numerous wild claims have repeated been debunked by the state’s Republican officials, among others. The Trump adviser then played a clip of McCarthy speaking outside the White House Wednesday ahead of a bipartisan meeting with President Joe Biden.

“I don’t think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election,” McCarthy said. “I think that is all over with. We’re sitting here with the president today.”

“Wrong!” Cortes said bluntly.

In addition to Cortes, former President Trump himself — most notably — continues to question the legitimacy of the vote which drive him from office, calling it “fraudulent” in a recent statement.

The former Trump adviser went on to claim there are “real data driven reasons to doubt the accuracy of the 2020 election,” and blasted the Supreme Court — which counts three Trump appointees as members — as “cowardly” for not looking into alleged Constitutional violations relating to the vote.

