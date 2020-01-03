Wall Street Journal deputy editorial page editor Dan Henninger argued on Fox News that Democrats would never support military action because they are stressing caution following a military strike killing top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“It looks like you will not find a single Democrat who is going to say, ‘I support with the president did.’ They are all saying, ‘Yes, he was a bad guy, but we worry about the consequences, we wouldn’t have gone there.’ It’s like Barack Obama’s line in the sand in Syria. The Democrats just don’t do military action under any circumstances anymore,” Henninger told America’s Newsroom Thursday.

“Whereas the Republicans are supporting the president on this, and I think the American people themselves will simply have to make up their minds: whether they are in favor of what Donald Trump did against Soleimani or if they’re going to take the Democratic side,” he continued.

Nonprofit CEO Lauren Leader said in response that Henninger was being “incredibly unfair” to Democrats.

“The fact is that Democrats were not given an opportunity to weigh in on this. If there was such compelling evidence that there was an imminent threat against our interests, that intelligence should have been shared,” Leader said.

Henninger interrupted to claim that the military wouldn’t be able to carry out a surprise attack if Democratic leaders were informed.

“Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo haven’t even agreed with the motivations were,” Leader pressed on. “They put out conflicting statements in the last 24 hours. The president has made no public statement, no effort to talk to the American people about the rationale for this.”

Fox News analyst Ed Rollins chimed in by claiming Democrats have no right to hear about military action because of “leaks” during impeachment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

