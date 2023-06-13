‘You Have to Stigmatize It’: Fox’s Jesse Watters Rips the Homeless as ‘People That’ve Failed in Life’

Fox News’ Jesse Watters had some particularly harsh words for homeless people when discussing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) recent comments about the issue in the state.

Newsom appeared on Monday night’s Hannity where he acknowledged the city’s homelessness problem as a “disgrace.”

On Tuesday’s episode of The Five, Watters said homeless people “have failed in life”:

Being in a city run by Democrats is like being in a bad marriage where you pretend everything’s great — you know the couples — but it’s just so they don’t have to talk about how bad things really are because once you acknowledge there’s a problem, you have to do something about that. So Gavin’s now at maybe mid-field, but he has to understand, homelessness is not about lack of affordable housing — It’s about drug addicts that want to wander around and live in tents on the sidewalk. And so, you can’t coddle antisocial behavior, you can’t subsidize anti-social behavior — you have to stigmatize it. You can’t celebrate people with purple hair and nose rings, four kids with four different men who are dressed like trash, and make them out to be some sort of cutting-edge heroes. You have to call them what they are: These are people that’ve failed in life and they’re on their deathbed. And if we’re not honest about it, we’re never going to fix the problem.

It took a moment for the rest of the co-hosts to figure out what to say to that, but Judge Jeanine Pirro finally weighed in.

“There’s one group in San Francisco that’s so inundated with crime, and drugs, and homelessness, they did their own GoFundMe and raised $25,000 so they could buy these 1,400-pound planters so that the homeless there couldn’t pitch a tent in their neighborhood,” she said. “Maybe we ought to do more of that… and by the way, the people in these, the homeless people — they’re the walking dead.”

Pirro said when she was a judge, she asked a homeless man what he did for a living so she could set bail.

“He said, ‘I am the walking dead.’ He was a druggie. I mean, he knew it.”

Watch the video via Fox News above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com