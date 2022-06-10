‘You’re Not Going to Be Punished’: Los Angeles Deputy DA Calls Boss Gascón the ‘Champ’ of Criminals

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is the “champ” of criminals, according to a deputy district attorney in the city.

Shea Sanna joined Fox and Friends on Friday to blast his boss, claiming there are audiotapes of criminals referring to Gascón as their champ with some joking they want to get his name tattooed on them.

Gascón addressed rising crime in the city this week and claimed it is the result of “bad policies” that “over-criminalized” certain communities.

“The problems we have today [are] the result of many of the bad policies that over-criminalize communities without really looking for a path forward to create the reduction of crime, the prevention of crime,” said DA George Gascón during his town hall on violent crime last night. pic.twitter.com/fhJVfZFlhc — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) June 9, 2022

Sanna put the blame at Gascón’s feet, telling Pete Hegseth that the district attorney has mandated minimum charges for crimes and pushed for bail and quick releases in most cases.

“It’s just hard to do our job because as soon as we catch a perpetrator, we have to release them,” Sanna said.

It’s a system criminals are taking advantage of, he added.

“The criminals know this. They’re not stupid,” he said. “So, why come to court? You’re not going to be punished. And while you’re out on bond or OR, why not commit more crimes because you’re not going to be punished? And if you do get caught, you’re going to get a light sentence. And George Gascón will be your champ. He’s in your corner, not the victims and not the people. And not for public safety.”

Sanna has been publicly criticizing Gascón for some time now. He appeared on Fox and Friends last week to highlight the light sentence for a 16-year-old who struck a mother and her baby with a car. The teen was given five months in a youth camp.

The mother and child were not seriously injured, but the mother, identified as Rachel, released a statement to Fox News blasting Gascón.

“George Gascón doesn’t value my life or the life of my child, or any other victim out there, and would rather reward the monsters like [the suspect] by demonstrating to them that their actions have no consequences,” she said.

Watch above via Fox News.

