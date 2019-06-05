Tucker Carlson is… Team Warren?

In a stunner of a monologue Wednesday night, the Fox News host praised Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — yes, Elizabeth Warren — for her newly-released economic proposal.

“Yesterday, Warren released what she’s calling her ‘plan for economic patriotism,'” Carlson said. “Amazingly, that’s pretty much exactly what it is: Economic patriotism.”

The Tucker Carlson Tonight host lauded the proposal as one that makes “obvious sense.” Specifically, Carlson appreciated Warren’s idea to have the government buy American when it can.

“She says we need more workplace apprenticeship programs, because four-year degrees aren’t right for everyone,” Warren said. “That’s true. She says taxpayers ought to benefit from the research and development they fund. And yet, she writes, ‘we often see American companies take that research and use it to manufacture products overseas, like Apple did with the iPhone. The companies get rich, and American taxpayers have subsidized the creation of low-wage foreign jobs.’

“She sounds like Donald Trump at his best.”

Not only did Carlson fete the Massachusetts senator in his shocking show-opener, the Fox News host bashed Republicans — specifically Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who said members of his caucus are “not fans” of tariffs.

“Imagine a more supercilious, out of touch, infuriating response,” Carlson said. “You can’t, because there isn’t one. In other words, says Mitch McConnell, the idea may work in practice. But we’re against it, because it doesn’t work in theory. That’s the Republican Party, 2019. No wonder they keep losing. They deserve it. Will they ever change?”

Watch above, via Fox News.

