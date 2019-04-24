Juan Williams Battles Five Colleagues in Fiery Debate on Impeachment: ‘All You Can Do is Shout’

Juan Williams mixed it up with his colleagues on The Five Wednesday in a heated debate over the prospect of impeachment, and whether or not President Donald Trump has been transparent.

After Jesse Watters argued that any impeachment charges are “not going to stick” because Democrats can’t “name the crime that they are impeaching him for,” Williams promptly named the crime.

“Obstruction of justice,” he said.

“How did he do that?” Watters asked.

Williams replied by stating that Trump told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Robert Mueller.

From there, a broader evaluation of the Trump presidency ensued.

“How’s the country going so far, Juan?” Greg Gutfeld asked.

“I don’t think [it’s] going so well,” Williams said. He added, “You also say that he’s the most transparent president ever. If he’s so transparent, why is he trying to stop Don McGahn from testifying?”

“Because enough is enough,” Watters said — citing Trump’s written answers to Mueller as sufficient.

“Ohhhhh,” Williams said, mockingly. “Enough is enough.”

“Why are the Democrats continuing to push this issue when they know that Mueller saw everything he needed to see?” Watters said.

“All you can do is shout,” Williams said. “Because [Trump] wouldn’t even talk to Mueller.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

