Pelosi Goes Off on Sinclair Correspondent Who Confronted Her at Presser: ‘Was That a Reporter? Is That What Reporters Do?’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sounded off on a correspondent for Sinclair who confronted her at a news conference Thursday.

During an appearance at a CNN town hall, moderator Jake Tapper referenced the confrontation with Sinclair Broadcasting’s James Rosen — saying “a reporter asked you if you hated President [Donald] Trump.”

“Was that a reporter?” Pelosi said. “Is that what reporters do?”

During the news conference earlier in the say, Rosen asked: “Do you hate the president, Madam Speaker?”

“I don’t hate anybody, not anybody in the world,” Pelosi said. She added, “don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Pelosi, at the town hall, elaborated on her fiery response to Rosen.

“The word ‘hate’ is a terrible word,” Pelosi said. She added, “And so for him to say that was really disgusting to me.”

The speaker went on to note that Rosen appeared to base his question on a comment made by Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Wednesday — who claimed that Democrats have a “deep-seated hatred” of Trump.

“I think it’s a technique, a tactic that they use,” Pelosi said.

