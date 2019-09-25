President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon amid the ongoing fallout from their July call and what they discussed about the Bidens.

Trump and Zelensky talked about cracking down on corruption, with Trump saying, “That will make you great personally and it will also be so tremendous for your nation in terms of what you want to do and where you want to take it.”

Zelensky was asked if he felt any pressure to investigate the Bidens. He said in response, “I think you read everything. I think you read text. I’m sorry, but I don’t want to be involved to democratic open elections. Elections of USA. No. Sure, we had — I think a good phone call. It was normal. We spoke about many things, and I — so I think, and you read it that nobody pushed me.”

“In other words, no pressure,” Trump said, telling the reporters “you know there was no pressure.”

Trump got pressed some more on the call and defended the conversation they had. You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com