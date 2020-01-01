President Donald Trump closed out the first day of 2020 with a fresh round of attacks on a favorite target, CNN — as well as their corporate parent, AT&T.

In a Wednesday evening tweet, the president suggested leadership changes at both CNN and AT&T — citing ratings struggles at the former and a lack of action from the latter as justification for executive shakeups.

“Can’t believe @ATT keeps the management after yet another @CNN ratings dive,” Trump wrote. “Nobody watching, NO CREDIBILITY! Maybe they should make changes at AT&T?”

This is not the first time Trump has called out AT&T in an effort to target CNN brass. Back in June, the president called for a boycott of AT&T to “force change” at the cable news network. And in September, Trump called on a new investor at AT&T to rock the boat at CNN. All the while, CNN chairman Jeff Zucker has remained in place, and is widely considered one of the most powerful executives in the business.

