On Thursday, Tucker Carlson revisited a story from earlier in the week about the gun-toting couple who brandished an assault rifle and pistol at protestors outside their St. Louis home and then blasted Missouri’s Republican governor for failing to protect the couple and their home after alleged ongoing death threats.

Carlson had hosted the husband, Mark McCloskey on his program on Tuesday after video taken of the weekend casual-attired couple wildly pointing weapons as people walked down their private street ignited widespread mockery. Sitting alongside his attorney, McCloskey had told Carlson he feared he “was going to be killed,” even though videos of the incident do not show the demonstrators physically threatening the couple. On the same night, the pair then joined CNN’s Chris Cuomo for a bizarre interview, where McCloskey accused the protestors of committing “terrorism” as his lawyer went on numerous, surreal tangents.

“A couple nights ago I talked to a man from St. Louis called Mark McCloskey,” Carlson said, before baselessly accusing the protestors of wanting to “murder the McCloskeys and kill their dog.”

“But the story didn’t end there. After appearing on the show, Mark McCloskey and his wife were bombarded with death threats, many of them credible,” Carlson claimed. “Today they learn of another coordinated attack on them that’s planned for the weekend.” However, the Fox News host said the couple were not satisfied when the deemed the local police and several private security agencies unresponsive to their fears. One security consultant allegedly told them to temporarily leave the house for their safety.

“But the McCloskeys are not running. They’ve spent 32 years rebuilding their home and they plan to defend themselves. They have no choice. They’re completely alone. No one will come to their aid,” Carlson claimed.

The Fox News host’s tirade marked yet another very public attack on Republican lawmakers or Trump administration officials of late, among them calling out GOP Senators for expressing interest in making Juneteenth a federal holiday, condemning Republican politicians for serving up “partisan junk food” like Benghazi outrage, and blasting White House senior adviser, Jared Kushner, for “subverting” his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

“Their governor is a Republican, also a former sheriff. Mike Parson can fix the problem immediately,” Carlson added, and then advocated for the governor to dedicate state troopers to protect the couple and their home. “But he hasn’t done that. Parson hasn’t picked up the phone to speak to them. He doesn’t care obviously. Nobody cares. About an hour ago Mark McCloskey called us to tell us all this. He was panicked, understandable, his wife sobbed in the background as we spoke. American citizens trapped in their home by a violent mob. Knowing that something awful could happen to them very soon. Totally undefended. This is your country. The mob is winning. If things like this happen. Who is the mob exactly? They are not protesters. They are not civil rights activists.”

