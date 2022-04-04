Ukrainian-Americans Protest Tucker Carlson’s ‘Heartless Message’ as He Speaks at California Church

A small number of Ukrainian-Americans upset over Tucker Carlson’s takes on the war in Europe protested outside as he spoke at California Church Saturday.

Carlson visited the Awaken Church in San Marcos in San Diego County, although there appears to be no available recording of the Fox News host’s remarks in church.

According to KSWB, cable’s top-rated host did speak, and some in the area were less than thrilled. The Fox affiliate reported scores of people turned out to hear Carlson speak. Before and during the appearance, some protested outside.

Carlson was accused of “perpetuating pro-Russian propaganda” on his show by those who showed up, station reporter Liberty Zabala said.

Protestors placed strollers, baby shoes, and car seats outside the church in honor of the children killed by Russians in Ukraine since the Dec. 24 invasion. Some protesters shared harsh words for Carlson.

“Your heartless message to American people, who are the cradle of democracy, home of the brave, land of the free, is completely unacceptable by anyone,” said a man who was not named.

Another protestor said, “A lot of victims of this vicious war are actually children. Just last week, we had over 300 children that perished in this war, lost their lives.

One man who spoke to the station accused Carlson of lacking “empathy.”

“He needs to change, he needs to show to the public and to the world and to himself that he is for life, for humans, for people and he has empathy and decency,” the man said.

One woman who spoke to KSWB said she supported the protestors’ right to free speech, but that she agrees with Carlson’s perspective — although she did not go into specifics.

No one at the protest explained which comments from Carlson left them feeling incensed.

Carlson has taken an isolationist stance in relation to U.S. intervention in the war. He has also been highly critical of Ukraine’s government, which he has called corrupt.

The Fox News host drew outrage last month after he called the war in Ukraine a “border dispute.” It has been reported that Kremlin officials have ordered Russian state media to amplify his comments.



