Ukrainian Millionaire Asks for His Mansion to Be Bombed After Seeing Russians Inside on Hidden Camera: ‘It’s Not About Money’

A wealthy Ukrainian man who was able to access one of the cameras inside his estate asked the military to bomb it after he saw Russian troops using it to fire rockets and store looted goods.

Andrey Stavnitser owns a large estate west of Kyiv. He told Good Morning Britain he had abandoned the property recently, and that Russian troops had destroyed the home’s cameras.

They missed one, a webcam, which Stavnitser used to spy on men who had invaded his country and taken over his property.

He watched them store stolen goods in it, amass vehicles outside and fire rockets. That was when he decided to ask his country’s military to target the property he called home.

He told the British morning show:

It’s a very simple thing. If you had asked me two months ago what my feelings would be if some hostile military people were in my house, I would say fury and anger. However, this is not what I felt. I was surprised. I felt disgusted, I felt dirty looking at some guys walking inside my house. So, it was like an obvious decision. It’s not about money. It’s about effort put into the house. I just finished building it. It was a beautiful house. I spent a lot of effort. I want to do everything possible to help Ukraine win.

Ukraine’s military seems to have obliged his request. Drone video obtained by Good Morning Britain shows massive damage to the property and what appears to be a military vehicle destroyed.

It is not clear if any people killed after Stavnitser asked for the property to be hit.

Stavnitser, who Bloomberg reported owned Ukraine’s largest port before Russia invaded, recently explained to the outlet how the conflict will effect global food supplies.

“A huge food crisis could be triggered by this.” Andrey Stavnitser, who ran Ukraine’s largest port, explains how Russia’s invasion paralyzed grain exports https://t.co/o9UX9jdKeT pic.twitter.com/ywLLSiMu3d — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) April 16, 2022

Watch above, via ITV.

