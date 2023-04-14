‘Lick the World’? Biden’s Weird Call to Action Has Few Takers in Post-Pandemic America: ‘No Thanks!’

By Caleb HoweApr 14th, 2023, 5:32 pm
 

President Joe Biden was the star of a viral clip on Friday when he offered a rather un-hygienic rallying cry to “lick the world.”

The gaffe-prone octogenarian’s latest verbal adventure took place during his closing remarks at Dublin Castle on his visit to Ireland.

“There’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it,” said Biden. “So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done.”

Note: Licking the world is not recommended in CDC protocols for the covid pandemic.

In fact, widespread public licking is just generally not a very appetizing idea, pudding or not.

And even if one drops the literal and assumes the role of 1940s street tough or crackerjack reporter, it’s no bum rap to dog the old fuddy-duddy for the dizzy jabber, see? Because “lick the world” — as in go sock it in the kisser, whoop it, defeat it — is still a humdinger of a thought with which to close his remarks about the U.S. and, you know, the Irish.

Naturally the oddball turn of phrase turned up on Twitter lickety-split, with reactions varying from WTF to comments abut Biden being a “gift that keeps on giving,” to memes and more. Equally naturally this was basically only from the right, and often not very friendly.

It was a memorably weird comment that created several Twitter trends and memes and will probably be around for a long time to come, cool cats.

So go lick it already! In whatever manner comports with your values and beliefs.

Caleb Howe - Contributing Editor

Caleb Howe is an editor and writer focusing on politics and media. Former managing editor at RedState. Published at USA Today, Blaze, National Review, Daily Wire, American Spectator, AOL News, Asylum, fortune cookies, manifestos, napkins, fridge drawings...