‘Lick the World’? Biden’s Weird Call to Action Has Few Takers in Post-Pandemic America: ‘No Thanks!’

President Joe Biden was the star of a viral clip on Friday when he offered a rather un-hygienic rallying cry to “lick the world.”

The gaffe-prone octogenarian’s latest verbal adventure took place during his closing remarks at Dublin Castle on his visit to Ireland.

“There’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it,” said Biden. “So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done.”

Note: Licking the world is not recommended in CDC protocols for the covid pandemic.

In fact, widespread public licking is just generally not a very appetizing idea, pudding or not.

And even if one drops the literal and assumes the role of 1940s street tough or crackerjack reporter, it’s no bum rap to dog the old fuddy-duddy for the dizzy jabber, see? Because “lick the world” — as in go sock it in the kisser, whoop it, defeat it — is still a humdinger of a thought with which to close his remarks about the U.S. and, you know, the Irish.

Naturally the oddball turn of phrase turned up on Twitter lickety-split, with reactions varying from WTF to comments abut Biden being a “gift that keeps on giving,” to memes and more. Equally naturally this was basically only from the right, and often not very friendly.

The slurring village idiot just said “let’s go lick the world” pic.twitter.com/uqZHsdoa2B — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) April 13, 2023

It's not merely the odd usage of "lick the world" (considering he's a creepy old man who preys on children). But it's the underlying message that is even more bewildering: What do you mean "lick the world"? As in, defeat the entire world? Biden is such a buffoon. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 13, 2023

NO THANKS, JOE! Biden Tells Ireland ‘Let’s Go Lick the World’ in Bizarre Rant [WATCH] https://t.co/QE51HPE95S — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 14, 2023

Oh boy…🤦🏻‍♂️ On todays episode of “The Biden Zone” President Biden wants to “lick” the world. pic.twitter.com/zvENjjTLqE — PoliticalPuertoRican 🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@CommonSensaye) April 13, 2023

Did he mean this or did he mean “lick the world” like it’s ice cream? pic.twitter.com/zH34jTTHIj — Agora Crops (@AgoraCrops) April 14, 2023

Lol

lick the world it's not going to lick itself. pic.twitter.com/fX55qFOmHR — God=win's This Is The Way ♠️ (@ewl1908) April 14, 2023

🚨 White House’s website includes ‘lick the world’ phrase in the remarks delivered by Biden during Ireland visit WTF? 🤯 How is this REAL? pic.twitter.com/tsbyn2u6sG — Emily (@Emme0703) April 14, 2023

You know, I actually believe that Joe Biden does want to lick the world. https://t.co/hqf50rANZ5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 14, 2023

US President Joe Biden concluded his speech at Dublin Castle with an unusual (and really weird) suggestion by telling the banquet attendees to ‘lick the world’… What do you think he meant? pic.twitter.com/C5tYNh5V2q — RT (@RT_com) April 14, 2023

It was a memorably weird comment that created several Twitter trends and memes and will probably be around for a long time to come, cool cats.

So go lick it already! In whatever manner comports with your values and beliefs.

