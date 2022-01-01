‘New Year’s in Hawaii is a VIBE’: Tweets of Incredible Island Fireworks Displays Go Viral

A pretty spectacular video out of Hawaii has been shared over and over on Twitter throughout the night and into Saturday afternoon, featuring an awesome display of fireworks across the landscape in celebration of the New Year, though whether it was this new year isn’t quite clear.

The clip got a lot of play with a simple remark from @Overtime, which has over a million followers.

New Years in Hawaii is a VIBE 💥

(via @rawsalerts) pic.twitter.com/9IAqQ4lbas — Overtime (@overtime) January 1, 2022

Overtime sourced the clip to @Rawsalerts, which also had hundreds of reweets and thousands of likes.

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of fireworks are going off across the Hawaii islands 📌#Oahu l #Hawaii Right now millions of people across the Hawaiian Islands are celebrating the New Year of 2022 as Thousands of breathtaking fireworks light up the Hawaiian skies as people stop to watch pic.twitter.com/OMP9MPod6i — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 1, 2022

Some users have suggested the video is actually from New Year’s Eve 2020, but there’s nothing definitive.

Well nothing except that it’s a really awesome video. But just to be safe, here’s one that was posted last year, too.

There were plenty of other shots of Hawaiian fireworks on Twitter overnight, too.

Also on YouTube theoretically from this year.

Whenever these were, whichever year, the one certain thing is they are truly spectacular. What a night.

