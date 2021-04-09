Senator John Kennedy is not afraid to put himself out there. He is well known in political media circles for his homespun folksiness and sometimes mean assessments of his political rivals, which can cause embarrassment for anyone nostalgic for a more civil political discourse.

But in this instance, Kennedy is using his powers to embarrass himself to good use, as he sang the ’70s theme song to Born Free solo to camera, presumably to gain attention for his pro-Covid vaccine message that follows.

After belting out a couple of stanzas of the seminal (and saccharine 70s) song, Senator Kennedy tells viewers “I can’t sing very well but I’m free. Be free. Be cool. Get the vaccine. I did. It works.”

Recent polling has shown dangerous levels of reticence to get vaccinated for the potentially deadly pathogen, particularly among Republican men. So if Kennedy’s self-effacing crooning can get the attention of a few of his constituents to get vaccinated? That makes all safer.

Good on Senator Kennedy for singing the song, and the trip down memory lane.

Watch above via The Hill.

