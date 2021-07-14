President Joe Biden called out “bullies and merchants of fear and peddlers of lies” in what many are calling his most fiery speech since he took office on January 20th.

Biden used his bully pulpit to decry Republican efforts to limit ballot access across the country as a “21st Century Jim Crow assault” during a Tuesday afternoon speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“It’s clear. For those who challenge the results and question the integrity of the election: No other election has ever been held under such scrutiny and such high standards,” Biden said, in a clear reference to former President Donald Trump’s continued and baseless assault on the veracity of the recent election results. “The Big Lie is just that: a big lie.”

He then tied the voting rights debate to the current malady of misinformation. “So hear me clearly: There is an unfolding assault taking place in America today — an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote in fair and free elections, an assault on democracy, an assault on liberty, an assault on who we are — who we are as Americans,” Biden said.

“For, make no mistake, bullies and merchants of fear and peddlers of lies are threatening the very foundation of our country,” he added.

Biden’s speech was covered live by CNN and MSNBC but was not aired on Fox News, Newsmax, or OAN.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com