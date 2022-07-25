Biden Says U.S. is NOT Going Into a Recession When Pressed By Fox News

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy questioned President Joe Biden on the stability U.S. economy, to which Biden denied claims that a recession is on the horizon.

Doocy regularly sparred with the former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and has begun doing the same with the current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Monday, Doocy was able to pose a question to Biden directly via video conferencing, as a result of the President’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Doocy asked how concerned the general public should be about the possibility of a recession, to which Biden replied, “We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Biden also added, “God willing, I don’t think we are going to see a recession.”

Regardless of whether the White House says publicly that a recession is probable, many fear that the U.S. economy cannot maintain stability. A highly anticipated economic report, including the second quarter GDP numbers, will release this week that may display data pointing to a recession, despite near-record low unemployment.

Biden additionally updated the media with his improving health condition as he continues to isolate and follow CDC guidelines for testing positive for Covid-19.

