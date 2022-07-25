Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy questioned President Joe Biden on the stability U.S. economy, to which Biden denied claims that a recession is on the horizon.

Doocy regularly sparred with the former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and has begun doing the same with the current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

On Monday, Doocy was able to pose a question to Biden directly via video conferencing, as a result of the President’s Covid-19 diagnosis.

Doocy asked how concerned the general public should be about the possibility of a recession, to which Biden replied, “We’re not going to be in a recession, in my view.”

NOW – Biden: “We’re not going into a recession.” pic.twitter.com/KMCKN1gf7g — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 25, 2022

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Biden also added, “God willing, I don’t think we are going to see a recession.”

“We’re not going to be in a recession,” President Biden tells reporters, saying he hopes the economy goes from rapid growth to steady growth. “God willing, I don’t think we are going to see a recession.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 25, 2022

Regardless of whether the White House says publicly that a recession is probable, many fear that the U.S. economy cannot maintain stability. A highly anticipated economic report, including the second quarter GDP numbers, will release this week that may display data pointing to a recession, despite near-record low unemployment.

Biden additionally updated the media with his improving health condition as he continues to isolate and follow CDC guidelines for testing positive for Covid-19.

“I’m feeling great,” President Biden tells reporters, saying he had two full nights of sleep and was woken up by his dog Commander this morning, given the first lady normally takes him out. He hopes to be back at work by the end of this week. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 25, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com