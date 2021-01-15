President-elect Joe Biden pulled no punches during a speech on Friday, condemning House Republicans who refused to wear face masks indoors while Congress was closely packed together in secure rooms during the Capitol riot last week.

“One of our 100-day challenges to mask up everyone. The day we’re inaugurated, I’m going to ask you to mask up for the next 100 days,” Biden reiterated. “Look, he we now know this is not a political issue, this is about saving lives. I know it’s become a partisan issue, but what a stupid, stupid thing for it to happen. This is a patriotic act.”

“Quite frankly, it was shocking to see members of the Congress, while the Capitol was under siege by deadly mob of thugs refused to wear a mask while they’re in secure locations,” Biden said.

The incoming president was referring to video obtained by Punchbowl News two days after the Capitol insurrection, which showed Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester walking through one of the rooms where members were being sequestered for their safety and offering masks to bare-faced House Republicans. In the short clip, all of the GOP members, which included Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK), and QAnon follower Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), refused to take or put on a mask.

Earlier in the week, Biden had addressed the “irresponsible” behavior of the House Republicans who refused to wear a mask in the video. But as Friday, at least three Democratic members of Congress — one of them a 75-year-old, high-risk patient — have tested positive for Covid since being locked down in the Capitol.

“I’m so proud of my Congressman right here in the state of Delaware, Lisa Blunt Rochester, trying to hand out masks while people were lying on the floor, huddled up, and the Republican colleagues refusing to put them on,” Biden said, grimacing. “What the hell is the matter with them?! It’s time to grow up!”

“For God’s sake, wear a mask if not for yourself, for your loved ones, for your country,” he added.

