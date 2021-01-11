President-elect Joe Biden got his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday and said he would be announcing his distribution plan on Thursday.

As he talked about the need for continued mitigation, Biden made a point of calling out the Republican lawmakers who didn’t wear masks during the violent storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

A video obtained by Punchbowl News showed one Democratic lawmaker handing out masks and some Republicans refusing. On Sunday, the Capitol physician warned that lawmakers might have been exposed to covid during the protective isolation.

Today one Democratic congresswoman says she tested positive and believes she was exposed then.

In his remarks to reporters, Biden said he was “appalled” to see the video of Republicans refusing the masks.

“I think it’s irresponsible,” he said. “It’s not a political issue; it’s about public safety. And it’s gonna get worse before it gets better.”

You can watch the above via CNN.

