Biden Has Warm Words For ‘My Friend’ Mitch McConnell at National Prayer Breakfast: ‘You’re a Man of Your Word, and Man of Honor’

President Joe Biden offered some warm words to his “friend” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as he spoke at the National Prayer Breakfast.

Biden spoke before the attendees as news was breaking that ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a U.S. military counterterrorism operation in northern Syria. The president is expected to speak about the raid from the White House, but before that, he offered some bipartisan affection for McConnell during the prayer events.

“Mitch, I don’t want to hurt your reputation, but we really are friends,” Biden said to laughter. “And that is not an epiphany we’re having here at the moment. You’ve always done exactly what you’ve said, you’re a man of your word, and man of honor. Thank you for being my friend.”

Despite the clear political differences between Biden and McConnell, the president and the senate minority leader have maintained a respectful discourse between themselves, which marks an obvious contrast to McConnell’s relationship with Donald Trump. Biden and McConnell are known to like each other, whereas the former president regularly trashes McConnell for not backing up his agenda.

