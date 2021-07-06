Biden Warns Communities With Low Vaccination Rates Still ‘At Risk’ as Delta Variant Spreads: ‘We Can’t Get Complacent Now’

President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday about progress the U.S. has made against the coronavirus, while warning about the risks facing the millions of Americans who are still unvaccinated.

The president set a goal of getting 70 percent of all adults at least one shot by July 4th. As of today, July 6th, 67.1 percent of adults are at least partially vaccinated. 58.2 percent of adults are fully vaccinated.

The spread of the Delta variant has led to concerns in the U.S. about regional spikes in areas with lower vaccination rates.

“Millions of Americans are still unvaccinated and unprotected,” Biden said. “Because of that, their communities are at risk, their friends are at risk, the people they care about are at risk.”

He talked about the Delta variant being more easily transmissible and “potentially more dangerous,” before saying it “should cause everybody to think twice.”

“It should cause reconsideration especially in young people who may have thought that they didn’t have to worry about it, didn’t have to do anything about it up until now.”

Biden again emphasized that the vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant and laid out his administration’s plans to get more people vaccinated across the country.

My administration is doing everything it can to lead a whole of government response at the federal, state, and local levels to defeat the pandemic, but we need everyone to do their part. Millions of Americans have already done that. We have to keep it up, though. We have to keep it up till we’re finished… We are emerging from one of the darkest years in our nation’s history into a summer of hope and joy, hopefully. Think about where you were last year, where you are today… It’s a year of hard-fought progress. We can’t get complacent now.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

