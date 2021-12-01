President Joe Biden had quite the mic drop moment when asked about the possibility that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before their 2020 debate.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson highlighted the revelation during a Wednesday press briefing — noting that according to a forthcoming book from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump tested positive for the virus three days before the 2o20 presidential debate with Biden.

“Do you think the former president put you at risk?” Jackson asked the president.

Biden proceeded to shut the question down, saying, “I don’t think about the former president” before swiftly walking out of the press conference.

Writing for The Guardian, Martin Pengelly reported that Meadows claims in the book that Trump “returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive.”

Despite the initial positive test, Trump went on to meet with Gold Star families at an indoor event and got up on stage to debate Biden just days later.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate on September 29, 2020, had also previously revealed that Trump was not tested upon his arrival because he was late and they relied on the honor system.

Trump then tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct. 2, just three days later, and went to the hospital that same evening.

Prior to testing positive before the debate, Trump hosted a largely unmasked gathering at the Rose Garden — later deemed a “superspreader event” — as then-Judge Amy Coney Barrett became the next Supreme Court Justice.

Watch above, via CNN.

